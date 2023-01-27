Short Interest in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Decreases By 24.3%

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNCE shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science 37

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Science 37 in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the second quarter worth $33,000. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science 37 Price Performance

SNCE stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 332,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,595. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Science 37 has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science 37 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

