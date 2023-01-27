Short Interest in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Decreases By 55.1%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 590,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 109,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,914. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $22.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.29. On average, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

