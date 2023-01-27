Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Declines By 33.3%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 245,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Stryve Foods Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,368. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 140.87% and a negative net margin of 129.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryve Foods will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 57,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $34,744.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,791. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 57,908 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $34,744.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,791. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director B. Luke Weil acquired 35,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 602,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,514.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 353,831 shares of company stock valued at $227,240. 15.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

