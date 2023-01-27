Short Interest in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Rises By 29.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 84,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,019,490.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,781.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,279 shares of company stock worth $7,232,557. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Udemy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Udemy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 70.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. Udemy has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.18 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 36.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.