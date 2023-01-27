Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Drops By 24.5%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
