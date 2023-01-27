Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Decreases By 73.7%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,025 ($12.69) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.26) to GBX 1,010 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.13) to GBX 990 ($12.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UUGRY stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

United Utilities Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

