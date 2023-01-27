Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Declines By 72.2%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $2.90 on Friday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 18.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.