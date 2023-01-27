Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €94.00 ($102.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €160.00 ($173.91) to €145.00 ($157.61) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $83.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

