Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €62.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €62.10 ($67.50) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($63.04) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

ETR SHL traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting €48.70 ($52.93). 279,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.05. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($43.83) and a fifty-two week high of €67.44 ($73.30). The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

