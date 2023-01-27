SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.85. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 10,472 shares.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.47% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.