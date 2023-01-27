SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.31.
About SIFCO Industries
