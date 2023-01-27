Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 494,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,234. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

