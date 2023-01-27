Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,752 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 391,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 150.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,592. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.