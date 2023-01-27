Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 23,074 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,527,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,364,570. The company has a market capitalization of $285.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

