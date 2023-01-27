Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.40. 2,389,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,029. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

