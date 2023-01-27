Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $37.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.3% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 216,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.79. 828,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

