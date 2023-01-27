Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 5,653,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373,197. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.