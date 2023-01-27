Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.55. 371,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,075. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

