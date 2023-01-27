Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

