Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

