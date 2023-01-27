SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.6091 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
SLM Stock Performance
Shares of SLMBP opened at $63.39 on Friday. SLM has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $63.39.
About SLM
