Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) PT Raised to GBX 1,845

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,845 ($22.84) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON SMIN traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,750.50 ($21.67). The company had a trading volume of 655,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,561.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($16.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,755.59 ($21.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 58,350.00.

Insider Activity at Smiths Group

In other Smiths Group news, insider Karin Hoeing bought 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($19.54) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($4,044.15). In other news, insider Richard Howes purchased 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,599 ($19.80) per share, for a total transaction of £49,600.98 ($61,410.15). Also, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,578 ($19.54) per share, with a total value of £3,266.46 ($4,044.15).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

