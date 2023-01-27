Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 771,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,933.5 days.
Sosei Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF remained flat at $15.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Sosei Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.
Sosei Group Company Profile
