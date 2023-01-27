Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 3.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.74. 139,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 189,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$100.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.
