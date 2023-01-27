SouthState Corp Buys 530 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $406.13. The stock had a trading volume of 249,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,725. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.06.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

