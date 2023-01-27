SouthState Corp Purchases 2,539 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

CVS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.86.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.