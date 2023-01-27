SouthState Corp Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,639. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

