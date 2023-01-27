SouthState Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SouthState Corp lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

