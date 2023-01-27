SouthState Corp Sells 160 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 58.1% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 480,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $180.59. 90,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91. The company has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

