SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,694,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,691,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,973,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

GLD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.98. 1,936,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,001. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.