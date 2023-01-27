Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

