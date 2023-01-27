Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPROGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 849,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,948,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 829,917 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

