Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.97 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after purchasing an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after buying an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2,941.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

