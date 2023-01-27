Spire Wealth Management Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $127.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

