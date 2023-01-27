Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $212.73 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.