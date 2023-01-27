Spire Wealth Management Sells 20,045 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.79 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

