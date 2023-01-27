Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $260.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $133.05 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.56.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

