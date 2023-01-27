Square Token (SQUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $378,468.70

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and $378,468.70 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $18.38 or 0.00078540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 18.71259376 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $350,549.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

