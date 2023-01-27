Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,449. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

