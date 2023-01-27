Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s current price.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of STLD opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

