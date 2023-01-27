Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $86.92 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,108.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00383332 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017191 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.08 or 0.00779296 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00095128 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00580531 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00191273 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 425,529,150 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.