Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.35. 3,344,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.