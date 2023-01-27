Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.35. 3,344,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

