SThree (LON:STEM) Trading 2% Higher

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.08). 83,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 119,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.98).

SThree Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £551.30 million and a P/E ratio of 1,025.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 401.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 380.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

