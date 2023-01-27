Stifel Nicolaus Raises Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $295.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.52.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EL opened at $273.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

