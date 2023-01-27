Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 27th (ACB, ACO.X, ADS, ALV, AND, BBD.B, BMW, BN, CAR.UN, CLS)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 27th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €180.00 ($195.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$61.00 to C$73.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €69.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.90 ($23.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($26.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €27.50 ($29.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €17.10 ($18.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €31.90 ($34.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.39) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €660.00 ($717.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.70 ($11.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €880.00 ($956.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €832.00 ($904.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($885.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$21.75.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.10 ($67.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,845 ($22.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €195.00 ($211.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

