Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 27th (ACB, ACO.X, ADS, ALV, AND, BBD.B, BMW, BN, CAR.UN, CLS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 27th:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$45.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €180.00 ($195.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($282.61) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$61.00 to C$73.50.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €69.00 ($75.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $60.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €21.90 ($23.80) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €24.00 ($26.09) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €27.50 ($29.89) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,200 ($52.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,950 ($48.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,650 ($32.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,030 ($49.89) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €17.10 ($18.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €31.90 ($34.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$55.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$24.00 to C$25.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$3.50.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.20 ($2.39) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

3i Group (LON:III) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,025 ($25.07) to GBX 2,275 ($28.17). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $20.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €660.00 ($717.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €10.70 ($11.63) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €880.00 ($956.52) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €832.00 ($904.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €960.00 ($1,043.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €815.00 ($885.87) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$21.00 to C$21.75.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €110.00 ($119.57) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.70) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.10 ($67.50) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,845 ($22.84). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €195.00 ($211.96) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €115.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

