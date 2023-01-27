Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 262,811 call options on the company. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 204,354 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,672,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,637,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after acquiring an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

