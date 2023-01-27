Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,755 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 29.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 41,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 12.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $13,053,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 72,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

