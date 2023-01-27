Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.66. 1,292,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,684. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.