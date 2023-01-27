Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 606,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 786,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

