Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $453,000 Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Petiole USA ltd grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.1% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 114,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

