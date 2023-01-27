StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

